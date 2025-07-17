SPORTS
School athletes get ready for new school year
With the new school year only a few weeks away several athletic programs have scheduled parent meetings and physicals to get ready for the football, volleyball and cross country seasons.
Bowie Independent School District has set its football parent meeting for 6 p.m. on July 28 in the high school cafeteria. All parents and athletes are encouraged to attend.
The Back to School Bash will be 9-11 a.m. on July 26 in the high school cafeteria. Students can get school supplies, haircuts and registration support.
Prairie Valley ISD will have its all sports parent meeting at 6:15 p.m. on July 29 in the cafeteria. Sports physicals also have been set at Muenster Family Medical on July 29. This is required for all football players and new athletes. Physicals are free of charge. Athletes will leave school at 1:15 p.m.
Prairie Valley School also has scheduled Meet The Teacher for Aug. 5. The pep rally and parent meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. and families can visit classrooms from 6-7 p.m. First day of school for Prairie Valley is Aug. 7.
If your school has a meeting scheduled please forward it to Bowie News sports so we can get the information out to families.
SPORTS
Bowie Lady Jackrabbits conduct summer camp
SPORTS
Nocona ex-students ready triennial events
The Nocona High School Ex-Students’ Association Homecoming Committee is in the home stretch of planning its 2025 Triennial Homecoming festivities for the weekend of Sept. 19-21.
Honor classes are the Classes of 1973, 1974 and 1975. Your favorite Nocona memory can set the stage for your class float for the parade. Registration forms will be mailed up through the Class of 1975 and 1976-present will be emailed the first week in August.
The theme is “Cartoons, Comics or Games.”
Read the full schedule of events in the Thursday Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona state champions honored with ring ceremony
Family and friends came out to celebrate the Lady Indians basketball team as they received their state championship rings on Tuesday night. (Top photo) All the hands show off their shiny bling.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS3 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint