School athletes get ready for new school year

With the new school year only a few weeks away several athletic programs have scheduled parent meetings and physicals to get ready for the football, volleyball and cross country seasons.

Bowie Independent School District has set its football parent meeting for 6 p.m. on July 28 in the high school cafeteria. All parents and athletes are encouraged to attend.

The Back to School Bash will be 9-11 a.m. on July 26 in the high school cafeteria. Students can get school supplies, haircuts and registration support.

Prairie Valley ISD will have its all sports parent meeting at 6:15 p.m. on July 29 in the cafeteria. Sports physicals also have been set at Muenster Family Medical on July 29. This is required for all football players and new athletes. Physicals are free of charge. Athletes will leave school at 1:15 p.m.

Prairie Valley School also has scheduled Meet The Teacher for Aug. 5. The pep rally and parent meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. and families can visit classrooms from 6-7 p.m. First day of school for Prairie Valley is Aug. 7.

If your school has a meeting scheduled please forward it to Bowie News sports so we can get the information out to families.