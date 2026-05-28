COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Library, Friends, NISD plan summer reading events
Youngsters will enjoy a pair of programs during June and July featuring reading themes presented by the Nocona Public Library, Friends of the Library and Nocona Elementary.
Nocona Library
Get ready for a “dino-mite” time this summer as kids “Unearth a Story” in the summer reading program at Nocona Public Library. This free program is open to children in grades 1-5.
Registration is underway at the library or call 825-6373. Space is limited so stop by the library to register. The programs are at noon to 1 p.m. on Mondays in June and July. Children may bring a lunch and water.
Following the Texas State Library’s summer theme, there will be a focus on dinosaurs and history exploring archaeology, paleontology and stories for kids. Activities will be a treasure hunt, painting on pots, leather tooling, beadwork, painting hieroglyphics and setting up a time capsule. Pick up a reading log today when you sign up.
Nocona Elementary
This free program is presented by the Friends of the Library and Elementary to coincide with the free summer lunch program in the school district. It opens on July 8, July 15 and July 22 from 11 a.m. to noon at the elementary cafeteria.
On July 8 Unearth a story about dinosaurs, on July 15 come learn about animals and on July 22, there will be awards and prizes, plus a Foamy Flakes Party from 10 a.m. to noon at Mary David Park downtown, Wear clothes you can get wear. Top prize in each category will win a scooter. Pick up a reading guide.
This program will coincide with Nocona Independent School District’s summer meal program for children and teens ages 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years of age. Breakfast and lunch will be served June 22-July 24, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participating families do not have to apply, register or provide identification. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the summer meals program. Visit SummerFood.org.
COUNTY LIFE
Murder mystery dinner theater this weekend
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Coming this weekend is “Ruin at the Renaissance Banquet” the annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater fundraiser brought to you by the MOCO Creative Arts Alliance (formally Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts) is coming this weekend for two shows.
Join an evening for laughs, dramatic insults, and flare as we enjoy a feast for the senses with a catered meal, challenges, and fun. Who will be the ultimate champion?
The performances are 6:30 p.m. on May 29 and May 30 and noon on May 30. The $25 ticket cost includes the meal and show.
All funds raised will be part of the youth scholarship program. Tickets can be purchased at mococreativearts.com/.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona swimming pool opens June 10
The staff of the Nocona swimming pool are training lifeguards and preparing for the grand opening at noon on June 10.
Hours for the pool located next to the football stadium are noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Daily admission is $5 and free for those age three and under.
An individual pass is $100 and a family pass is $200 with each additional person $50.
The pool also is available for party rental.
COUNTY LIFE
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum readies history mystery camp
The staff and volunteers at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum are getting ready for the Summer History Mystery Camp June 8-12.
The mystery camp program is open to children ages 6-12 at $50. Lots of fun activities linking our past to the present day. Kids learn about history, the environment, farming and ranching, pioneer days, Native Americans, wildlife rescue, patriotism, art and lots more. For kids age 6-8 in the morning from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. Kids age 9-12 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost is $50 per child, $45 for each additional child in same family). TNT members get 10% discount Call the museum to register 940-825-5330
Art camps will have two sessions at $85 each and includes supplies. The June 15-19 camp is 1:30 to 3 p.m. for ages 6-12. There are two sessions in July 6-10. Those ages 5-8 attend from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and those ages 9-13 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
All the camps will feature fun activities as youngsters settle into summer. To register call 940-825-5330.
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