Nocona Library, Friends, NISD plan summer reading events

Youngsters will enjoy a pair of programs during June and July featuring reading themes presented by the Nocona Public Library, Friends of the Library and Nocona Elementary.

Nocona Library

Get ready for a “dino-mite” time this summer as kids “Unearth a Story” in the summer reading program at Nocona Public Library. This free program is open to children in grades 1-5.

Registration is underway at the library or call 825-6373. Space is limited so stop by the library to register. The programs are at noon to 1 p.m. on Mondays in June and July. Children may bring a lunch and water.

Following the Texas State Library’s summer theme, there will be a focus on dinosaurs and history exploring archaeology, paleontology and stories for kids. Activities will be a treasure hunt, painting on pots, leather tooling, beadwork, painting hieroglyphics and setting up a time capsule. Pick up a reading log today when you sign up.

Nocona Elementary

This free program is presented by the Friends of the Library and Elementary to coincide with the free summer lunch program in the school district. It opens on July 8, July 15 and July 22 from 11 a.m. to noon at the elementary cafeteria.

On July 8 Unearth a story about dinosaurs, on July 15 come learn about animals and on July 22, there will be awards and prizes, plus a Foamy Flakes Party from 10 a.m. to noon at Mary David Park downtown, Wear clothes you can get wear. Top prize in each category will win a scooter. Pick up a reading guide.

This program will coincide with Nocona Independent School District’s summer meal program for children and teens ages 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years of age. Breakfast and lunch will be served June 22-July 24, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participating families do not have to apply, register or provide identification. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the summer meals program. Visit SummerFood.org.