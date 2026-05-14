SCHOOL NEWS
Chamber music concert May 18
Join the Bowie High School Band for a chamber music concert featuring state solo/ensemble qualifiers at 6 p.m. on May 18 in the junior high auditorium.
This concert is an opportunity for these state qualifiers to showcase all their hard work, talent and dedication. It also is their final change to take the state to build confidence and shake off those last minute nerves before heading to state competition.
SCHOOL NEWS
BISD trustees meet April 20
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will discuss personnel issues including possible action on hiring a new high school principal when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on April 20.
An executive session is scheduled for that topic and other personnel updates as the school nears its end.
Last month the high school principal and assistant superintendent resigned as did the head boy’s basketball coach. The new coach was named this week
The regular agenda opens with recognition of high school students and staff.
Superintendent Donna Hale will provide informational updates for enrollment and attendance, intruder detection and audit report, operations reports and parent and community forum meeting comments.
The Montague County Tax Appraisal District annual financial report will be reviewed. There also will be a discussion on open enrollment for pre-kindergarten for the 2026-27.
Under action items the board will determine the financial feasibility to comply with the Texas Transportation Code regarding school bus seat belt requirements. Possible action on applying for two waiver days for missed instructional days due to snow.
Monthly reports and financials wrap the agenda.
SCHOOL NEWS
Jackrabbit Preview on April 6
Mark your calendar for the mandatory Jackrabbit Preview at 5:30 p.m. on April 6 in the high school cafeteria for current eighth graders in the Bowie Independent School District.
This event is designed to help students and parents prepare for a successful transition to high school. You’ll learn about academic pathways, degree plans, course offerings, extracurricular activities and ways to stay involved through the high school journey.
Explore high school course options and academic opportunities.
Learn about graduation pathways and degree plans. Ask questions and connect with campus staff. Ensure your student is ready for scheduling.
SCHOOL NEWS
The Bowie Bands Cake Spin drew a big crowd
The Bowie schools music program hosted its annual cake spin on March 28. There was a live auction with caller Terry Gunter, along with the spin. All proceeds go back directly to the music students.A couple of guest conductors helped out Director German Torres. All bands, choir and color guard performed.
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