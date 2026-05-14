Chamber music concert May 18

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will discuss personnel issues including possible action on hiring a new high school principal when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on April 20.

An executive session is scheduled for that topic and other personnel updates as the school nears its end.

Last month the high school principal and assistant superintendent resigned as did the head boy’s basketball coach. The new coach was named this week

The regular agenda opens with recognition of high school students and staff.

Superintendent Donna Hale will provide informational updates for enrollment and attendance, intruder detection and audit report, operations reports and parent and community forum meeting comments.

The Montague County Tax Appraisal District annual financial report will be reviewed. There also will be a discussion on open enrollment for pre-kindergarten for the 2026-27.

Under action items the board will determine the financial feasibility to comply with the Texas Transportation Code regarding school bus seat belt requirements. Possible action on applying for two waiver days for missed instructional days due to snow.

Monthly reports and financials wrap the agenda.