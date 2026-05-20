OBITUARIES
John Wesley Woods
July 4, 1954 – May 5, 2026
NOCONA – John Wesley Woods, 71, died on May 5, 2026.
A private family service will be at a later date.
He was born to Otha Lee and Ruby Dean Allison Woods on July 4, 1954, in El Paso. He worked for the City of Nocona for many years, serving in a variety of roles, primarily at the water plant. He married Robin O’Neal on April 14, 2007 in Nocona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; and brothers, Larry Woods and Jay Woods.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Woods, Nocona; children, Michelle Sutton, Nocona and John C. Woods, Wichita Falls; stepchildren, Wacey White, Terral and Whitney Eldred; brothers, Otha Woods, Burleson and Mike Woods, Rockwall; and 11 grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Nocona Volunteer Fire Department, Lucky Paw’s Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 595, Nocona, TX 76255 or Jean’s Men’s Bible Class, P.O. Box 277, Nocona, TX76255.
OBITUARIES
Corina Mincher
November 23, 1945 – May 14, 2026
NOCONA – Corina Mincher, 80, died on May 14, 2026.
There will be a graveside service on May 17 at Ryan Cemetery, Ryan, OK with Pastor Rick Tarpley officiating. Pallbearers will be Joey Beverage, Derik Beverage, Rodney Beverage, Kendell Fleming, Savanna Nail and Aimee Sowell. Honorary Pallbearers are, Joe Smith, Wyatt Beverage and Nora Flores.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1945 in Atoka, OK to Ben and Mary Thompson Mincher. She worked at the Nursing Home in Nocona for most of her life. She grew up going to the Baptist church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Malinda Beverage Marshall; one granddaughter and siblings, Lee Roy, Pam, Sue, Dub, Houston, Lisa, Ruthie May and twin sister, Loriena.
She is survived by her children, Lana Greer, Nocona, Richard Beverage, Bowie, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
OBITUARIES
Barbara Gail Noble
July 15, 1955 – May 7, 2026
HENRIETTA – Barbara Gail Noble, 70, passed away on May 7, 2026.
The family received friends between 6-8 p.m. on May 11 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Henrietta.
A graveside service was st 10 a.m. on May 12 at Hope Cemetery in Henrietta with Roger Deerinwater officiating.
Barbara was born on July 15, 1955 in Fort Worth to Roland Dale and Lorena (Taylor) Proctor. She married Robert Noble on July 9, 1989. Barbara was a private duty nurse for many years and took care of her mother. She served as president, and owned and operated Abner’s Nutrition Center since 2004. Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roland Dale Proctor; brother, Robert Dale Proctor; sister, Sherry Lynn Howard and granddaughter, Racey Sternadel.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Robert Noble; mother, Lorena Proctor; two sons, Matthew Sternadel and wife Terry, and Mitchell Sternadel and wife Crystal; step-children, Robert C. Noble, Denise Casey and husband Paul, and Bethany Razavizaqdeh and husband Michael; two sisters, Teresa Grant and Bonita Proctor; 11 grandchildren, Bailey, Hunter, Laci, Tyler, Hannah, Kiley, Chauncey, Phoenix, Alexis, Alexander and Jaidyn; three great-grandchildren, Tripp, Millie and Bennett; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com.
Paid publication
Owens and Brumley Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1317 9th Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181 | www.owensandbrumley.com
OBITUARIES
Sharon Blevins
July 5, 1946 – May 8, 2026
WICHITA FALLS – Sharon Blevins, 79, died on May 8, 2026.
There was a visitation at 12:30 p.m. on May 11 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona, followed by a chapel service at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Eric Bayer officiating. Interment followed in Ringgold Cemetery.
She was born on July 5, 1946 in Jacksboro to Truman and Anna May Hazelton McCallister. She worked mostly as a nurse all of her life. She was also a member of First Baptist Church in Ryan, OK. She married the love of her life, Joe Blevins on June 22, 1963 in Jack County. Together they raised five sons and contributed to their community.
She preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents; sons, Stacy Lynn Blevins and Larry Sean Blevins; a granddaughter; sister, Ouida and brother, Rex McCallister.
She is survived by her sons, Brad Blevins, Antelope, Nile Blevins, Nocona, Lance Blevins, Hastings, OK, 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Ryan First Baptist Church Angel Ministries, P.O. Box 159, Ryan, OK 73565.
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