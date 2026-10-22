COUNTY LIFE
The Bowie News presents its annual showcase of Hometown Heroes introducing the community to those who serve in all the ways that protect their homes. Firefighters, law enforcement, jailers, EMs, we salute them all for their hard work and dedication
COUNTY LIFE
Amity Club readies Christmas Tour of Homes
The Amity Club Christmas Tour of Homes is planned from 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 6 featuring five beautiful homes, a historical suite and homemade goodies for guests to enjoy.
Tickets for this event are $25 and support projects of Amity Club including scholarships and other activities. Tickets can be obtained at White Family Funeral home, Wellington State Bank, Cross Timbers Title Company and Wise Street Mercantile.
Those with questions may call 940-366-1912, 940-531-2355 or 940-841-3246.
Homes on the tour are: The Golden Guesthouse by TJay and Courtney McEwen, 709 LaSalle; The McMurray Home by Janet McMurray, 906 Sessions; Wise Street Mercantile Suites by Elaine Kunkleman, 111 W. Wise; The Brite House by Lori Reneau, 600 E. Tarrant; The Francoeur Home by David and Karol Francoeur, 1917 Beach Road and The Shriver Home by Jonathan and Kara Shriver, 303 Mountainview Court.
In the weeks leading up to the tour, information on each home will be featured in The Bowie News.
Read about the first home in Thursday’s Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Montague School readies Fall Festival
Gear up for an evening of autumn fun and community fellowship as Montague School District hosts its annual Fall Festival on Oct. 22. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the gymnasium.
Designed as an all-ages celebration, this year’s festival features a lineup of classic carnival entertainment, including a haunted house, a bounce house, bingo and traditional family games.
Attendees can also test their luck at the cake walk or browse a variety of treats available at the sweet shop.
The evening will also feature the concession stand, which will serve hamburgers. Admission and access to all activities will run strictly on a ticket system.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the gym on the night of the event, with payment accepted in cash or check only.
COUNTY LIFE
Hymns for the Hungry coming on Oct. 25
Mark your calendar for Oct. 25 for the annual Hymns for the Hungry to benefit God’s Table, the food ministry operated out of First Freewill Baptist Church of Bowie six nights a week.
This year’s program will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.
This event, organized by Bowie’s First Methodist Church, allows surrounding churches or organizations to share their gift of music to benefit God’s Table. All proceeds will go directly to God’s Table, now feeding about 100 people each night.
Admission fee is $1. Last year, this event raised more than $15,000. God’s Table depends on this fundraiser and community as it is operated by volunteers.
“Meal deals” of a hot dog, chips, and drink will be served for $5. Dessert is by donation. Cakes will be auctioned off throughout the evening, and there will be drawings for gift cards.
If you would like to participate or need information call or text Jarae Scruggs at 940-841-1212, or you may call the Bowie First Methodist Church office directly at 940-872-3384.
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