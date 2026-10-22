Amity Club readies Christmas Tour of Homes

The Amity Club Christmas Tour of Homes is planned from 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 6 featuring five beautiful homes, a historical suite and homemade goodies for guests to enjoy.

Tickets for this event are $25 and support projects of Amity Club including scholarships and other activities. Tickets can be obtained at White Family Funeral home, Wellington State Bank, Cross Timbers Title Company and Wise Street Mercantile.

Those with questions may call 940-366-1912, 940-531-2355 or 940-841-3246.

Homes on the tour are: The Golden Guesthouse by TJay and Courtney McEwen, 709 LaSalle; The McMurray Home by Janet McMurray, 906 Sessions; Wise Street Mercantile Suites by Elaine Kunkleman, 111 W. Wise; The Brite House by Lori Reneau, 600 E. Tarrant; The Francoeur Home by David and Karol Francoeur, 1917 Beach Road and The Shriver Home by Jonathan and Kara Shriver, 303 Mountainview Court.

In the weeks leading up to the tour, information on each home will be featured in The Bowie News.

Read about the first home in Thursday’s Bowie News.