Gold-Burg High crowns homecoming royals

Get ready for an evening of fun at the “Crenshaw Family Reunion,” a new Montague County Creative Arts Alliance production for the fall.

Tickets are now on sale for the production by Marc Holland and Michael Davis.

Three performances are planned for 7 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Freedom Life Church, 204 Theater Road.

Visit MoCoCreativeArts.com for ticket information and to secure your seats. Tickets are just $10 per person, so don’t wait.

“Crenshaw Family Reunion” is a comedic play depicting an eccentric and disastrous family gathering where a vengeful aunt takes matters into her own hands.