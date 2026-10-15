COUNTY LIFE
Top winners of Art of the Song juried show
(Top) Gale Cochran-Smith won Best of Show with her entry in the Art of the Song Music and Art Festival this past weekend in Nocona. There was a full weekend of musical entertainment and the juried art show hosted by the Chisholm Trail Art Association. (Bottom) Ginger Borden won the People’s Choice Award.
COUNTY LIFE
Gold-Burg High crowns homecoming royals
Keelyn Case and Kaylie Duncan, both seniors, were crowned the Gold-Burg High School Homecoming King and Queen on Friday night. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Top photo- Sky Molinaro and Gavin Roberts Lawler served as crown and flowerbearer for Friday night’s Gold-Burg Homecoming ceremonies. Last year’s Queen Hallie Nelson crowned the new queen Kaylie Duncan.
COUNTY LIFE
Family reunion comedy coming to a Bowie stage
Get ready for an evening of fun at the “Crenshaw Family Reunion,” a new Montague County Creative Arts Alliance production for the fall.
Tickets are now on sale for the production by Marc Holland and Michael Davis.
Three performances are planned for 7 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Freedom Life Church, 204 Theater Road.
Visit MoCoCreativeArts.com for ticket information and to secure your seats. Tickets are just $10 per person, so don’t wait.
“Crenshaw Family Reunion” is a comedic play depicting an eccentric and disastrous family gathering where a vengeful aunt takes matters into her own hands.
COUNTY LIFE
Court hires new septic inspector
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court met for regular session Oct. 12, taking action on several county matters including personnel changes, a local proclamation, and retirement funding adjustments.
After discussion during executive session, the court accepted the resignation of sewer and septic inspector Mike Preuninger.
Commissioners appointed Bob Hammin as interim sewer and septic inspector and discussed their preference to hire him as a county employee rather than a contractor.
Hammin is the Jack County septic inspector and has previously worked as interim inspector for Montague County.
Read the full story in your Thursday News.
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