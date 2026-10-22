Montague School readies Fall Festival

Mark your calendar for Oct. 25 for the annual Hymns for the Hungry to benefit God’s Table, the food ministry operated out of First Freewill Baptist Church of Bowie six nights a week.

This year’s program will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.

This event, organized by Bowie’s First Methodist Church, allows surrounding churches or organizations to share their gift of music to benefit God’s Table. All proceeds will go directly to God’s Table, now feeding about 100 people each night.

Admission fee is $1. Last year, this event raised more than $15,000. God’s Table depends on this fundraiser and community as it is operated by volunteers.

“Meal deals” of a hot dog, chips, and drink will be served for $5. Dessert is by donation. Cakes will be auctioned off throughout the evening, and there will be drawings for gift cards.

If you would like to participate or need information call or text Jarae Scruggs at 940-841-1212, or you may call the Bowie First Methodist Church office directly at 940-872-3384.