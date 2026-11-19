Nocona City Council members took the oath of office and authorized the release of $222,000 in community improvement funds from the Nocona Economic Development Corporation during their Nov. 10 meeting.

Councilors Chuck Hittle, Yesika Rodriguez and Robert H. Fenoglio were sworn in for a two-year term.

The three ran unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election, resulting in the election being canceled and the incumbents declared winners.

Following the oaths, the council reappointed Robert Fuller to serve another one-year term as mayor pro-tem.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

(Top photo) Nocona Mayor Christopher Nunneley administered the oath of office to the recently elected incumbent council members at its Nov. 10 meeting, here Chuck Hittle takes the oath. Yesika Rodriguez received the oath. Robert Fuller was elected to be mayor protem. (Courtesy photos)

Robert Fenoglio also took the oath of office for a new term as a council member.