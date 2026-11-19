NEWS
Commissioners may award bid to replace veterans memorial
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 in regular session and will consider accepting a bid on the construction of the new county veterans memorial.
Three bids were received last month and the engineer has been examining them, with expectations to make a recommendation Monday.
The court also will consider a county animal control ordinance which can assist in dealing with the large numbers of stray or abandoned animals across the county.
Other topics on Monday agenda include: Approve the 2026 tax roll; precinct four to accept unanticipated revenue of $8,000 from the City of Nocona and put it in the gravel line item along with grant revenue for the rainwater harvest project through the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District; consider a non-satellite based computing device agreement for the sheriff’s office; accept the county attorney’s 2026 Chapter 59 asset forfeiture report and the district attorney’s asset forfeiture report and memo of understanding for House Bill 3000 grant sub-agreement between the county and the City of Bowie.
NEWS
Bowie News moves up its deadline for Thanksgiving holiday
The Bowie News will have an early deadline for the Nov. 26 Thanksgiving Day newspaper.
All news and ad copy must be to the office at 200 Walnut by 4 p.m. on Nov. 19. The News will arrive in your mailbox on Nov. 25 instead of Nov. 26.
The News office will be closed Nov. 26-27.
NEWS
Bowie dresses up for Christmas holidays
Cindy Roller, executive director for Bowie Community Development Board that hosts the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival on Dec. 5, gave instructions to about 35 volunteers who took part in the annual Hanging of the Green on Nov. 14. Despite the cold the downtown lampposts were decked out with red and green lights, a wreath and bow.
NEWS
Newly elected Nocona councilors take the oath
Nocona City Council members took the oath of office and authorized the release of $222,000 in community improvement funds from the Nocona Economic Development Corporation during their Nov. 10 meeting.
Councilors Chuck Hittle, Yesika Rodriguez and Robert H. Fenoglio were sworn in for a two-year term.
The three ran unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election, resulting in the election being canceled and the incumbents declared winners.
Following the oaths, the council reappointed Robert Fuller to serve another one-year term as mayor pro-tem.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
(Top photo) Nocona Mayor Christopher Nunneley administered the oath of office to the recently elected incumbent council members at its Nov. 10 meeting, here Chuck Hittle takes the oath. Yesika Rodriguez received the oath. Robert Fuller was elected to be mayor protem. (Courtesy photos)
Robert Fenoglio also took the oath of office for a new term as a council member.
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