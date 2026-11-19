There are just a few more days to take advantage of the free city-wide clean-up week through Nov. 21.

Free dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the community center/Second Monday parking lot. City residents must present their city bill to dump trash.

This project is funded through a grant the City of Bowie received.

Restricted items that will not be accepted at the dumpsters include the following:

Items containing refrigerants such as refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, stand-up water coolers, etc.

Compressed gas containers such as propane tanks, air tanks, etc.

Tire and roofing shingles.

Equipment containing oil or gas such as lawnmowers, weed eaters, etc. They must be fully drained and may be accepted.

Liquid waste: Paint, paint thinner and mineral spirits. Paint is accepted only if completely dried.

Batteries: Equipment, cars, truck and similar batteries.

Bulk containers: Plastic tanks accepted only if space is available.