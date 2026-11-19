COUNTY LIFE
Wreaths Across America purchase deadline is Dec. 1
Dec. 1 is the last day to purchase a veteran’s wreath to be used in the Wreaths Across America event at Elmwood Cemetery on Dec. 19 when the wreaths will be laid on veteran’s graves.
This project is presented by the Amity Club of Bowie.
Purchase a wreath for $17 from any Amity member or at Bowie Elementary.
Mail checks to The Amity Club of Bowie, Box 102, Bowie, TX 76230. There also is a Venmo QR code on the club’s Facebook page.
There will be a ceremony at 11 a.m on Dec. 19 at Elmwood Cemetery.
Families are welcome to participate in this event that helps honor and remember our nation’s veterans during the holiday season
COUNTY LIFE
Only a few days left for Bowie clean-up week
There are just a few more days to take advantage of the free city-wide clean-up week through Nov. 21.
Free dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the community center/Second Monday parking lot. City residents must present their city bill to dump trash.
This project is funded through a grant the City of Bowie received.
Restricted items that will not be accepted at the dumpsters include the following:
Items containing refrigerants such as refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, stand-up water coolers, etc.
Compressed gas containers such as propane tanks, air tanks, etc.
Tire and roofing shingles.
Equipment containing oil or gas such as lawnmowers, weed eaters, etc. They must be fully drained and may be accepted.
Liquid waste: Paint, paint thinner and mineral spirits. Paint is accepted only if completely dried.
Batteries: Equipment, cars, truck and similar batteries.
Bulk containers: Plastic tanks accepted only if space is available.
COUNTY LIFE
Third graders discuss ‘How to cook a turkey’
This year’s how to cook a turkey stories have a bit of a different format where the students were given a series of steps and asked to fill in the blanks. No matter the form, many of them have unique ideas to prepare the holiday meal.
The Bowie News staff pulled out a few of the comments to share with readers in case you are looking for a last minute recipe. That you to the Bowie Intermediate third grade teachers and Principal Landon Wesley.
Premise: Pretend you are the Thanksgiving chef! Fill in the blanks to explain how you would cook the perfect turkey. Be creative and have fun.
3E Brenda Jones
- Tallen would buy a turkey that weights 55 pounds. After putting it into a pan with salt and butter the chief would turn up the oven to 317 degree cooking the turkey 10 hours and 17 minutes. Tallen will serve on a white plate with lettes on top. His turkey would taste like hot butter and mete. (Comments typed as written).
Read the rest of the comments in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Youth fair entries remain open until Decc. 13
Entries for the Montague County 2027 Youth Fair are now open with the deadline of Dec. 13 for the Jan. 4-10 fair.
Full rules are available on the new youth fair website at https://sites.google.com/view/montague-county-youth-fair/fair-information. The youth fair board also maintains a Facebook page.
Late entries will be accepted Dec. 14-15 at $100 per exhibitor plus normal fees. Midnight Dec. 15 is the deadline. Entries will be submitted through ShowWorks. The entry link will be available on the website when entries open on Nov. 15.
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