NEWS
Road closing for paving
Roach St. from Hwy 59 to Jackson St. will be closed for paving for approx. one week starting Nov 10. Please plan accordingly.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/sNHj21w
NEWS
Repairs prompt closure on Jefferson
In Bowie the 1200 block of Jefferson between Greenwood and Williams will be closed for repair per the City of Bowie Water Department.
NEWS
Time to get those Santa letters written
While it may seem early the days to Christmas are ticking away and The Bowie News elves want to make sure every child gets an opportunity to write a letter to the Big Guy and have it published in The Bowie News Christmas greetings section on Dec. 17.
This is a bit earlier to allow families an opportunity to read their child’s letter and be ready for the holiday.
Deadline for letters is Dec. 7. Forms are available at the News office, 200 Walnut, letter boxes will be at area schools and a form is available on the Bowie News webpage, bowienewsonline.com. Kids also are welcome to create their own letter at home.
NEWS
Rest stop renovations to close right lane on Nov. 9
Last month work started on two rest stops on U.S. 287/81 near Sunset. Both are closed for renovations, however, on Nov. 9 crews will close the right lane of the freeway on the northbound side from the entrance ramp to the exit ramp of the existing property.
Drivers should exercise caution in this area and remember there also is a paving project in the works in this area of U.S. 287.
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