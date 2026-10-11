Road closing for paving

While it may seem early the days to Christmas are ticking away and The Bowie News elves want to make sure every child gets an opportunity to write a letter to the Big Guy and have it published in The Bowie News Christmas greetings section on Dec. 17.

This is a bit earlier to allow families an opportunity to read their child’s letter and be ready for the holiday.

Deadline for letters is Dec. 7. Forms are available at the News office, 200 Walnut, letter boxes will be at area schools and a form is available on the Bowie News webpage, bowienewsonline.com. Kids also are welcome to create their own letter at home.