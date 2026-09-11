Connect with us

NEWS

Repairs prompt closure on Jefferson

Published

13 hours ago

on

In Bowie the 1200 block of Jefferson between Greenwood and Williams will be closed for repair per the City of Bowie Water Department.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

Time to get those Santa letters written

Published

4 days ago

on

11/06/2026

By

While it may seem early the days to Christmas are ticking away and The Bowie News elves want to make sure every child gets an opportunity to write a letter to the Big Guy and have it published in The Bowie News Christmas greetings section on Dec. 17.
This is a bit earlier to allow families an opportunity to read their child’s letter and be ready for the holiday.
Deadline for letters is Dec. 7. Forms are available at the News office, 200 Walnut, letter boxes will be at area schools and a form is available on the Bowie News webpage, bowienewsonline.com. Kids also are welcome to create their own letter at home.

Continue Reading

NEWS

Rest stop renovations to close right lane on Nov. 9

Published

4 days ago

on

11/05/2026

By

Last month work started on two rest stops on U.S. 287/81 near Sunset. Both are closed for renovations, however, on Nov. 9 crews will close the right lane of the freeway on the northbound side from the entrance ramp to the exit ramp of the existing property.

Drivers should exercise caution in this area and remember there also is a paving project in the works in this area of U.S. 287.

Continue Reading

NEWS

Small turnout for MASA meeting

Published

5 days ago

on

11/05/2026

By

There was a small turnout for the Oct 29 town hall meeting to explain the new emergency transportation plan being offered to residential utility customers in the City of Bowie.
About 25 citizens attended the session at the community center where Will Winters of MASA discussed the plan that will offered to customers and paid for through a $7.75 fee collected on the city utility bill. Every meter is auto enrolled in the plan, but customers can opt out by filling out a form on the city website or at the city finance office.
Customers will have until Nov. 11 as the deadline to opt out before the fee becomes effective on Dec. 1. There also is a process in effective to opt out at a later time. Opting out in the first 90 days qualifies you for a full bill credit refund, but after 90 days, previous fees are non-refundable.

(Top image – Bowie citizens listen to MASA representative Will Winters about details of the program at the city hall MASA meeting Oct. 29.)

Read the full article in your Thursday Bowie News.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending