Repairs prompt closure on Jefferson

Last month work started on two rest stops on U.S. 287/81 near Sunset. Both are closed for renovations, however, on Nov. 9 crews will close the right lane of the freeway on the northbound side from the entrance ramp to the exit ramp of the existing property.

Drivers should exercise caution in this area and remember there also is a paving project in the works in this area of U.S. 287.