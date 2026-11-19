This year’s how to cook a turkey stories have a bit of a different format where the students were given a series of steps and asked to fill in the blanks. No matter the form, many of them have unique ideas to prepare the holiday meal.

The Bowie News staff pulled out a few of the comments to share with readers in case you are looking for a last minute recipe. That you to the Bowie Intermediate third grade teachers and Principal Landon Wesley.

Premise: Pretend you are the Thanksgiving chef! Fill in the blanks to explain how you would cook the perfect turkey. Be creative and have fun.

3E Brenda Jones

Tallen would buy a turkey that weights 55 pounds. After putting it into a pan with salt and butter the chief would turn up the oven to 317 degree cooking the turkey 10 hours and 17 minutes. Tallen will serve on a white plate with lettes on top. His turkey would taste like hot butter and mete. (Comments typed as written).

Read the rest of the comments in the Thursday Bowie News.