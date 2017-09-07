Bizarre Vacation Photos

Casey Illinois has the largest rocking chair,mail box wind chimes ,knitting needles and ruler and also the worlds largest golf tee and they are all beautifully landscaped and displayed all in this one town we saw them last year on way to Niagara Falls
Yes they do Wanda. When the Bowie Knife project was starting, I had a great visit with the folks in Casey, IL who shared how those projects began and what they have done for the community. I can’t wait to make a visit to Casey and see all those great things. They have been very supportive and helpful.
