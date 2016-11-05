5 sugar scrubs for beautiful skin

By Silas and Grace

Scrubs are probably one of the most fun ways to take care of your beauty and hygiene. It’s so much fun to know what awesome things are going into the scrub and knowing how it will help your skin. They can also be colorful, and the smooth soft skin you have afterwards just feels nice!

However, there are so many choices out there, and whenever I go on Pinterest or Google a good scrub idea, I find it hard to make a decision. So I thought I’d curate a list of five scrubs that you can try out and see which one you like best. Because small lists of awesome things are pretty cool.

When this one caught my eye, I thought two things. One: that color is pretty awesome. Two: blueberries have antioxidants in them.. that sounds great for my skin!

Created by Dear Crissy, this scrub includes coconut oil which has great moisturizing, cleansing, and anti-aging benefits for skin (you can buy coconut oil online, since that will save you from having to make a store run).

The blueberries have antioxidants in it which fight free radicals (this is something that causes skin aging ), and cancer cells. She also adds lemon extract which is great, especially if you have any scar tissue, as lemon is a natural bleacher and can lighten and even out your skin tone.

Get the instructions here!

I put cocoa powder in a lot of things; oatmeal, cake in a mug, coffee drinks, but I’ve never put it into a skin care product before. Which is why I was immediately drawn to this one.

It seems that coconut oil is one of the main ingredients in a lot of scrubs out there. And it makes sense, unlike other oils, it’s able to firm up in room temperature and make for a nice scrub texture (and it has tons of benefits as well I suppose).

Created by Jody Arsenault, this scrub includes coco powder (which helps to tighten skin, fight aging, and prevent breakouts), almond oil (which helps in moisturizing and lightening skin, and contains Vitamin E which helps with anti-aging and healing), and peppermint (which helps calm and sooth your skin).

Get the instructions here!

If you already have coconut oil, then that’s good, because you already have the main ingredient down for these first three scrubs. It seems like coconut oil is the key ingredient for a lot of scrubs out there (and I can’t blame the people who make them, the oil has some pretty awesome benefits).

Created by Bev Weidner, the coffee has awesome antioxidants in it (you know, the stuff that helps to prevent aging), as well as skin firming properties which help to give you a more youthful look (or keep it longer). So if you’re already into coffee (or a bit of an addict), then all you have to do is go to your kitchen, get some coffee, and start on that scrub!

Get the instructions here!

The first time I saw this, I thought it was some dessert recipe. Turns out that the creator, Kayley from The Kitchen McCabe, just makes scrubs that look good enough to eat.

With coconut oil being the main ingredient (sorry, not trying to push this here), it also includes mint, and grapefruit juice and extract (surprise surprise), which helps to keep skin clear and fight aging. Sounds like an awesome recipe for having young and clear skin.

Get the instructions here!

I love green tea, it has SO many awesome benefits for you. So when I saw that this scrub had green tea in it, I knew it was going to have some awesome benefits for my skin.

Created by Shundara Castion, it has.. well it has coconut oil in it as well (really not trying to push the product, it just seems like everyone is using it). But the key ingredient, green tea, helps to fight against aging, inflammation, bacteria, and cancer cells. It really is an awesome scrub to take care of your skin’s health.

Get the instructions here!

As I’ve said before, scrubs make skincare a lot more fun. I’ve never been a fan of simply applying face washes from the store. But if I get to scrub my face with something that smells great (and I know exactly what’s going into it), it suddenly makes taking care of my skin not a chore.

I hope this post was helpful for you, and if you have any favorite scrubs that you’ve created or have made from someone else, email me or let me know in the comments below. I’d love to hear your ideas!