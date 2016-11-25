BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Hoops starts for Eagles

The Montague girls’ basketball team is off to a 2-0 record this season with wins over Forestburg on Nov. 10 and Prairie Valley on Nov. 14.

The win over Prairie Valley was by a count of 49-10.

Averee Kleinhans scored 55 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and had 22 steals in the pair of games. She also shot 67 percent from the 3-point line.

Taygon Jones added 18 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Sydni Messer contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jasmine Jones also contributed 13 points, to go with 10 rebounds.

Boys’ games

The Montague boys’ team has played four games in five days.

The Eagles suffered a 28-20 loss to Forestburg on Nov. 10.

At the Prairie Valley tournament, Montague finished third. Gold-Burg defeated Montague 22-18, but then the Eagles bounced back to top Forestburg 18-15.

Prairie Valley topped Montague on Monday, 33-21.

Ricky Contreras is averaging 12 points per game, followed by Chandler Parr and Jerome Travis at four points per contest.

Time to register

Bowie Little Dribblers has registration ongoing for youngsters who would like to play basketball this winter.

The cost of registration is $40 through Nov. 27, and $50 from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

For two children or more, the maximum fee is $80; however, the late fee is $10 per child.

Players will be placed on teams based on their age as of Aug. 1, 2017.

There will be four leagues this year.

Starters is a co-ed league for five- and six-year olds. Passers is for seven- and eight-year-olds. Dribblers is for youth ages 9-10 years old, and Shooters 11-12 years old.

On the first day of practice, players will try on sample uniforms.

The sign-up deadline is Nov. 27 to avoid a late fee.

Draft day is set for Dec. 11, and practices will begin on Dec. 12. Games will take place on Saturdays beginning Jan. 21, 2017.

For information, log onto the website: www.bowielittledribblers.com.

Basketball. (Metro graphic, used with permission)