Early voting fall just short of 6,000 in Montague County

Early voting for Tuesday’s general election came to an end last Friday with a total of 5,944 ballots or 44.66 percent turnout.

Brandi Shipman, Montague County elections administrator, said they hoped to hit 6,000, but they were very happy with the results. She is predicted an additional 3,500 in voters on election day as she hopes to reach 60 o 65 percent turnout in the county.

While the presidential elections are driving much of the vote, Nocona Independent School District has proposed a bond election, there are two city council elections, plus several school board races. Results will be posted at bowienewsonline as they become available from the elections administrators through Tuesday night after the polls close at 7 p .m.

Please see the related chart for voting locations in Montague County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters must bring a photo identification to the voting locations, but remember ballots can be cast at any of the locations listed, not just your home precinct.