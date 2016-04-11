HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nocona seed up in air

By ERIC VICCARO

There are enough playoff scenarios in District 5-3A-II to make a high school math teacher happy.

But, for football coaches, it’s a case of not-so-much.

The Nocona football team, after a 48-28 loss to Henrietta on Friday at Jack Crain Stadium, still could finish anywhere from second to fourth in the district.

And that will ultimately determine how stout an opponent the Indians will face in the opening round.

But, first, Nocona must prepare for the task at hand – a game against Millsap. The Bulldogs have taken the past two games in the series.

“It’s a scary game,” Nocona head coach Brad Keck said. “They are 0-for the district, and we don’t want to look ahead.”

Keck said Millsap has played Nocona pretty well in recent years, and that’s because the Bulldogs have a distinct size advantage.

For Millsap, it’s all about playing a physical style, rooted out of the stack I-formation offense and three-man front defense.

Millsap’s top player is Jeff Morlen. Keck said it’s going to be important for Nocona’s defense to know where Morlen lines up, whether at running back or wide receiver. He’s also a strong defender at outside linebacker. Read more in the Nov. 2 Bowie News.

Tyler Hayes, one of Nocona’s five seniors, finished with 11 assisted tackles during an Oct. 28 game versus Henrietta. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)