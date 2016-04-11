HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Bowie spikers garner ‘Gold’

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

A senior helped swing the momentum, and a freshman put down the winning point.

That’s how things went down as Bowie High School’s volleyball defeated Millsap in four games by scores of 25-17, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22 in the Conference 3A-Region I bi-district round on Monday at Jacksboro.

Bowie’s Mackenzie Tole helped Bowie claw back in the fourth set, which included a needed service run and a powerful kill down the line.

Then with Karlyn Dean serving, freshman Aslyn Davis put down the match-clinching kill as Bowie garnered its first playoff victory since 2008.

“The ball was out of system,” Davis said. “I just wanted to get it over and keep it in play.”

Davis’ kill wasn’t filled with power, but it didn’t need to be against a Millsap team that grew tired late in the fourth set. Read more in the Nov. 2 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Henslee Ogle (from left), Carcyn Robertson, Ivy Dennis and Mackenzie Tole surround the ball during Monday’s Conference 3A-Region I volleyball match. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)