Montague County veterans celebrated at memorial

A new slab of granite was unveiled at the Montague County Veteran’s Memorial in Montague during Veteran’s Day ceremonies last Friday. Guests were excited to find their name or a family member’s name on the memorial. A total of 41 new names were added to the marker include eight from World War II. James Carelock, a military pilot veteran, was the guest speaker encouraging veterans to remember the rich heritage they represent. Watch for more photos in your mid-week News. (Photo by Barbara Green)