Dorothy Estelline Polack

September 26, 1918 – December 12, 2016

BOWIE – Dorothy Estelline Polack, 98, passed away Dec. 12, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 16 at The White Family

Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Brushy Cemetery in

Bowie.

Dorothy was born Sept. 26,1918 in Bowie to Robert and Eugenia (Chandler) Nichols. She graduated

from Bowie High School in 1937 and in 1941 she went on to serve her country in the United States Army

as a staff sergeant. Dorothy went to civic service and worked as an IBM tabulator machine operator.

She married Raymond Polack in 1958 in Reno, NV. Dorothy enjoyed painting, gardening, and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eugenia Nichols; husband, Raymond Polack; sister,

Tennie Garrett; and brothers, Joe Nichols, Leon Nichols and Glenn Nichols.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Jean Norwood and husband Dennis, Georgetown; grandchildren,

Amanda Peer and husband Daniel, San Antonio, Pauline Norwood, San Angelo, Katie Norwood, Elsmere,

DE, Dennis Glenn Norwood, Bowie and Chandler Norwood, Glendale, AZ; and great grandchildren,

James Smith and Dixie Smith.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

