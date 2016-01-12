HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Forestburg’s Carroll a double 1st-team pick

The District 12-1A-I football all-district team was released on Monday, with several from Forestburg, Gold-Burg and Saint Jo receiving honors.

Forestburg, among Montague County teams, finished with the best record at 2-2. The Longhorns failed to qualify for the playoffs after having made it in 2014 and 2015.

Saint Jo was 1-3, and Gold-Burg followed at 0-4.

Newcastle was the overall district winner at 4-0 while Bryson finished second at 3-1. The Bobcats advanced to the area round before falling to Jonesboro, 72-24.

Newcastle’s John Eli was recognized as the coach of the year.

As for complete regular season records go, Forestburg was 4-6, Gold-Burg 3-7 and Saint Jo 2-8. Gold-Burg snapped a long losing streak during 2016 with wins over Harrold, Northside and King’s Academy.

Several local players achieved honors on offense, with Forestburg’s J.D. Moore a first-team spreadback and teammate Stevie Carroll was first-team utility back.

Gold-Burg’s Coplin Miller and Trevor Vann of Forestburg were recognized as second-team wide receiver. Read more in the Nov. 30 Bowie News.

Stevie Carroll tries to stave off Newcastle defenders during the 2016 District 12-1A-I slate. Carroll was given plenty of accolades when district honors were handed out last week. (News file photo by Dani Blackburn)