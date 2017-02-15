Bowie youth wins $10K scholarship at San Antonio gilt show

A large group of Montague County youngsters competed in the San Antonio Breeding Gilt Show Feb. 9-11 with all the participants competing for a $10,000 San Antonio scholarship. One brought home the win.

Jodi Toler, member of the Bowie FFA, won the Landrace breed with a pig she breed, farrowed out and showed the offspring. That showing earned her the scholarship, said Justin Hansard, Montague County AgriLife extension agent.

There were youth from Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo and Gold-Burg entering 22 breeding gilts. The group won 27 ribbons and two banners.

Competing were: Cooper Harris, Karlee Brown, Charli Snow, Raylee Brown, Kooper Hansard, Kinley Hansard and Jessica Vogel, all of Nocona; Maylie Short, Kenzie Short, Jodi Toler, Bowie; Colin Thomas, Saint Jo; and Ashley Rainey, Gold-Burg.