PVISD conducts TARP hearing; tables AC bids

Prairie Valley Independent School District trustees tabled the Montague County Superintendents’ Legislative Resolution on the new rating system until more information is gathered.

The resolution addresses concerns of superintendents to the state legislature regarding the new A-F rating system and public school funding.

Prairie Valley Independent School District Superintendent Tim West said the board simply wants to gather more information before making a final decision.

Trustees also are considering the installation of ground air conditioning units in the school gymnasium, but the final decision was tabled until the March meeting.

