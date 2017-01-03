Bowie Police seeking to fill two patrol vacancies

The Bowie Police Department is accepting applications to fill two patrol positions.

Chief Guy Green said he hopes to fill the jobs as soon as possible with qualified personnel.

A candidate must have a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement license, be 21 years of age and have a valid state driver’s license.

The applicant must have a high school diploma or equivalence, pass an extensive background check, psychological and medical exam.

Further details are available through the department along with applications.

