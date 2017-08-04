Bowie teen reels in lake record crappie

There is a new lake record for largest crappie caught at Lake Amon G. Carter and it goes to a 14-year-old Bowie teen.

Ally West, daughter of Lisa and Manford West, caught the hefty fish on April 4. It was certified the same day at 2.8 pounds and 17 inches long, earning her the lake record for crappie and the junior division record.

An eighth grader at Bowie Junior High School, the teen has been fishing all her life and loves it. She is considering the Bowie High Fishing Club in the future.

“I love competition and I fish when I have time or when I can. I used smaller minnows I got at The Bait Place,” said West.