One jailed in connection with St. Jo School burglary

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the February burglary of the Saint Jo School, and investigators with the sheriff’s office continuing searching for additional suspects.

The burglary was reported the morning of Feb. 2, where suspect made entry through a broken glass at the east door. Items stolen included six laptops, three iPads, shoes and other miscellaneous items. There also was additional interior glass breakage in windows and damage to the ceilings.

Chris Hughes, chief deputy for the Montague County Sheriff’s Office, said an arrest warrant was obtained on March 20 for Travis Robert Traweek, 32, Wichita Falls.He was arrested in Van Zandt County and returned to Montague County.

Read the weekend News for the full story.