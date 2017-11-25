NCTC Bowie’s new ITC taking shape

By BARBARA GREEN

The new industrial technology center at North Central Texas College Bowie is taking shape at the local campus generating buzz about the future programs and drawing students to the first welding programs now underway at Bowie High School.

The IT center is a project of the Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation, which financed and maintained the original Bowie campus building at Mill and U.S. 287 17 years ago.

This new addition has been in the planning stage for more than two years and ground was broken on July 10. The 4B Board and NCTC officials have worked closely to develop a industrial technology program that can serve the needs of the Montague County area.

Bowie’s center will be 8,700-square feet slightly smaller than the 10,000-square foot ITC that opened in March 2016 on the Gainesville campus. It will house industrial programs like welding, machining and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Read the full story in the weekend News.