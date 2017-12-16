Lady Eagles top competition

The Montague Lady Eagles won their 65th annual Montague Tournament on Dec. 9 and the boys placed third.

The Lady Eagles played Gold-Burg first in the tournament and won 53-21 then went on to defeat Notre Dame 45-19 and Wichita Christian 61-19.

Taygon Jones averaged 23 points, four assists, 12 rebounds and eight steals in the four games. Other outstanding averages from the four games: Skyler Smith 11 points, three assists, five rebounds; Maci Read eight points, Emilee Reed four points and Kate Sherwin three points.

