Bowie girls powerlifting dominate

The Bowie Lady Rabbits powerlifting team traveled to Alvord on Thursday for their second meet of the season.

The Lady Rabbits dominated, finishing with 49 points. Second place only had 22.

Most girls earned medals in their weight class. Six girls earned a gold medal in their weight class and one earned a silver medal.

Jessie Henry finished first in the 96 pound division, lifting 485 pounds total. This was more than every other lifter in the next three weight classes higher than her except her teammate.

Emma Skinner finished first in the 114 pound division, lifting a total of 535 pounds, 100 pounds more than second place.

To read more, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.