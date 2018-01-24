Lady Indians beat Boyd

A hot start for the Nocona Lady Indians propelled them to a somewhat easy win at home on Friday against Boyd.

The Lady Indians did enough damage early to win 64-51. Nocona came out and hit four 3’s in the first quarter that fed into their frantic press defense. The Lady Indians led 25-6 after the first quarter, but it proved to be a tough act to follow.

Players feeding off the energy of their big run got a little over aggressive in their press defense and started getting into foul trouble. Coach Heather Nobile then had to play more of her bench earlier than she would have liked as players had to sit out.

Nocona still had a big 37-23 lead and was not worried about Boyd trying to comeback on them, but it was a struggle to try to live up to the ferocity of the first quarter.

