Country’s Restless Heart coming to Bowie

Legendary country group Restless Heart has announced the first round of live concert dates for its 35th Anniversary

Tour, a year-long celebration that will take the band across the country performing the hit songs that launched them into

stardom more than three decades ago.

More than a dozen of performances have been announced with stops in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky, with more to

come. Restless Heart will perform at 8 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham St. Call 940-872-4861 to reserve your seat today. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

