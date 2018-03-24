Nocona Lady Indians one bad inning away from Jacksboro

A close game turned lopsided late for the Nocona Lady Indians softball team on Tuesday at home against Jacksboro.

A one run game got away from Nocona as they ended up losing 18-5 in five innings, disappointing since the game was close besides one big inning.

Things did not start out great for the Lady Indians as Jacksboro hit a 3-run home run in the top of the first inning to give them the early lead.

They added two more runs as they were able to drive in a leadoff triple and executed a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded in the second to give them an early 5-0 lead.

