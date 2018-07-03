Ad

Rainfall, lake level reports

Bowie
January: .14 inches
February: 5.75
March 1-5: 1.23
2018 total: 7.12
Amon Carter:
922msl (full 920)

Nocona
January: .01 inches
February: 7.12
March 1-5: .10
2018 total: 7.23
Lake Nocona:
827.91 msl (full 827.5)
Levels as of 4 p.m. March 6

