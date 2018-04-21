Reddy-McClellan Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8789 and its ladies auxiliary will present its first annual “Pickin’ For Veterans” April 28-29, in conjunction with an appearance of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall.

The wall will arrive with a special escort on April 26 and be on display beginning at noon and continuing through 3 p.m. on April 29. This wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall located in Washington, D.C. and is 80 percent of the actual size.

Visitors will be able to find their loved one’s names and trace it from the wall. The wall will be open to the public free of charge. There will be two laptop computers available where a Vietnam veteran’s name can be searched and you will be directed to the panel where the name is located.

The traveling wall will receive an honor escort from Decatur leaving at 5 p.m. on April 25 from Bono’s, 2025 N. U.S. Highway 287. Motorcycles, classic cars and other veteran groups will be participating in the escort to the Bowie VFW Post, 707 E. Nelson. Those with questions about the escort may call Gary Stephens, 682-597-6754.

