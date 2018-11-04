Bowie Junior High competes at district

The Bowie Junior High seventh and eighth grade track teams competed in the district meet at Boyd on Friday where the seventh grade boys took second place as a team.

Meanwhile, the seventh grade girls, eighth grade boys and eighth grade girls all earned third place as a team.

Bowie swept the 100-meter dash competition with first place finishes from seventh graders Sydnee Mowry and Jason Vaughn and eighth graders Mary Gatewood and Brayden Carrisalez.

Seventh grader Phillip Martinez raced to a frist place finish in the 200-meter dash, seventh grader Julia Witt earned first in the 400-meter dash and the 800-meter run. Seventh grader Tyler Malone also took first in the 800-meter.

The seventh grade girls dominated the 300-meter race with a first place finish from Carson Matlock, followed in second by BJ Mills and third by Kenzie Short.

The 400-meter eighth grade girl relay team took first place, as did the 800-meter relay seventh grade girl and eighth grade girls teams. Neely Price took first place in seventh grade high jump, as did Martinez in the seventh grade boys division and Cooper Childers in the eighth grade boys.

To see full results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.