Western parade rolls through downtown

A western parade lead by a stagecoach, wagons, buggies and horse riders rolled through Bowie this morning. Trail Boss Bit Pruitt took a moment at the announcer’s stand to tell those attending about the devastating Oklahoma wildfires that had caused the Longhorn herd that was scheduled for the parade to be unable to attend. A prayer was said for those impacted by the fires and organizers invited everyone to attend all the activities at the rodeo arena and park today. (Photos by Barbara Green)