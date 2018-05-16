Primary runoff early voting ends Friday

Early voting will conclude on Friday for the May 22 party primary runoffs at two locations in Montague County.

Ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nocona Community Room, 807 W. U.S. Highway 82 and City of Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason.

The only county races are on the Republican ticket for county treasurer and justice of the peace precinct two.

LaVonda Langford and Brandi Shipman, both of Nocona, are running for treasurer. JP Karen Reynolds is facing Kevin Benton.

You do not have to have voted in the March 6 election to vote in the runoff; however, if you did vote, you must vote in the same party runoff. For example if you voted Republican you may only vote in the Republican race.

That specific party affiliation is retained by a voter for one year.

On the Democratic ticket there is only one runoff in the governor’s race as former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez faces Andrew White. The winner will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in November.