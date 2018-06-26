The Bowie News staff won several awards at the Texas Press Association Better Newspapers contest presented at the summer convention this past weekend.
Awards included a first place in advertising design; second place in page design; second place in the Blue Moon section (Chisholm Trail 150th Anniversary special section) and third place, general excellence.
Congratulations to the News staff
The Bowie News staff won several awards at the Texas Press Association Better Newspapers contest presented at the summer convention this past weekend.
Leave a Reply