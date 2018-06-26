Ad

Congratulations to the News staff

06/26/2018 NEWS 0

The Bowie News staff won several awards at the Texas Press Association Better Newspapers contest presented at the summer convention this past weekend.
Awards included a first place in advertising design; second place in page design; second place in the Blue Moon section (Chisholm Trail 150th Anniversary special section) and third place, general excellence.

