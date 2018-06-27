Local teams compete at Texas championship

Competing in the Texas Basketball Championships tournament this weekend, the Bowie boys and both Nocona teams qualified for the tournament.

Played at various Grapevine area schools, the tournament featured many high school teams across the state who earned their entry at a state-qualifying tournament earlier in the month.

With no coaching allowed during the summer, teams are either coached by a parent, former player or by committee.

Last year, the Jackrabbit boys were able to win the division II crown at the tournament, propelling them to receive a lot of pre-season hype and the number one rated team in 3A when the polls came out.

In pool play, Bowie beat Lorena, Little River Academy, Blue Ridge and lost to Canton.

During bracket play, they lost the opening game to Graham, but was able to beat Big Spring and Kennedale. In the semifinals the Jackrabbits were matched up with Little River Academy, a team they beat in pool play.

Unfortunately, they did not play well and lost big to end the Texas Basketball Champions tournament.

Bowie finished with a 5-3 overall record.

Coach Jonathon Horton said he was pleased with what he saw from his team without him.

“We were able to match speed with some teams who are more athletic than us,” Horton said. “We are built well to match what every other team in the state has.”

The Indian boys had a rough time, especially in pool play.

They lost all three of their games, but geared up for bracket play and beat Denver City and Salado.

They then lost their next two games to Burnett and Palmer to finish their tournament with a 2-5 record.

The Lady Indians also struggled at the TBC tournament.

They lost their first three games in bracket play before beating Muenster to end the day.

In bracket play Nocona beat Leonard and then lost the rematch to Muenster by one point, who would go on to place second at the tournament. The Lady Indians finished with a 2-4 record.

