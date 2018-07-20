Heat Advisory continues for North Texas through the weekend

All of North and Central Texas is under an Excessive Heat Warning today through Sunday. Temperatures will rise to well past the century mark each afternoon, with temperatures likely to reach record levels in many locations. These temperatures can result in heat-related illness quickly for those working outdoors. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can rise quickly to life- threatening levels.

Thursday saw record high temperatures topping 109 and 110 degrees in the Bowie area. Today’s temperatures have already hit 108 degrees this afternoon. Similar temperatures are expected Saturday and Sunday.