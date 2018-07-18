Heather Rachele Cole Thomas

January 24, 1982 – July 15, 2018

WAXACHACHIE – Heather Rachele Cole Thomas, 36, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2018 at her family’s home in Waxachachie, TX after a long battle with cancer.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on July 19 at Victory Church in Bowie. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

Heather was born Jan. 24,1982 in Nocona to Starla Kay Green. She was a 2000 graduate of Everman High School.

Heather blessed the world with two beautiful boys now 15 and 13 years old. She worked tirelessly to provide for them. Heather completed a course of study at PCI Health Training Center and went on to work for Digestive Health Associates as a medical assistant until she could no longer work.

Though she endured many challenging twists and turns on her journey, she never lost her joy, generous heart, or love of country dancing. She loved her family and friends deeply.

Heather is survived by her mother, Starla Green; grandfather, Cloys Cole; sons, Israel and Isaiah Thomas; and brothers, Ricky and Levi Wilson.

Arrangements are entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

