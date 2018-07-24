Ronnal Gene Bell

February 13, 1947 – July 22, 2018

NOCONA – Ronnal Gene Bell, 71, died July 22, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on July 27 in the Nocona Middle School gymnasium followed by graveside service at Nocona Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on July 26 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home.

Bell was born in Nocona on Feb. 13, 1947. He grew up in Belcherville on his family’s farm before moving to Nocona with his family to open Bell’s Drive In. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1966 with his wife Carolyn. They were married in 1970.

Bell was drafted into the United States Army in 1970 and served until 1974, then continued serving in the National Guard until 1977.

He attended Midwestern State University where he earned his bachelor degree in education and North Texas State University where he earned his master’s degree in administration. In 1972 he began a career in education, in Montague. In 1978, he taught and coached at Prairie Valley before moving to Nocona where he taught and coached for many years. In 1988, he became principal at Nocona Middle school and retired in 2007 as assistant superintendent.

Bell was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Melba Bell, brothers, Sammy, Roy and sister Sonya, Nocona.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, Bobby and Brady, grandchilden,and many nieces and nephews.