Bowie Library plans Family Place Open House

The Bowie Public Library will have a Family Place Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Library Director Beth Hiatt invites everyone to join them for the official dedication of the Family Place space and see the presentation of the library’s Family Place banner by National Coordinator Kathleen Deerr from Centereach, NY.

A Family Place Library is a center for early childhood information, parent education, emergent literacy, socialization and family support. Hiatt explains expanding the traditional role of children’s services, Family Place builds on the knowledge that good health, early learning, parental involvement and supportive communities play a critical role in young children’s growth and development.