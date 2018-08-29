Lady Rabbits win bronze consolation bracket title

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough test in their final tournament over the weekend at Argyle.

Facing tough competition from bigger schools with a few players banged up, the Lady Rabbits struggled early on. In pool play on Thursday, Bowie lost to Frisco Heritage 2-0 and Kennedale 2-1 with both teams featuring front rows that towered above the Lady Rabbits.

This placed Bowie into the bronze bracket. After losing their first game of the bronze bracket to Borger, the Lady Rabbits were on the consolation side of the bracket. During their next two games, Bowie won in straight sets against Ranchview and in their rematch against Millsap to win the consolation side of the bronze bracket.

With tournaments over, Jones hopes her team can get into a rhythm of playing two games a week for the next several weeks until district starts on Sept. 22.

The Lady Rabbits next game is at 6 p.m. on Sept 4 at Peaster.

Nocona

It was another tough five set loss for the Nocona Lady Indians on Friday as they hosted Windthorst.

The first two sets saw the Lady Indians not play their best, losing 25-15 and 25-17. Fighting to extend the game, the third set went to extra points with Nocona coming out on top 27-25. They were able to ride that momentum into the fourth set and won 25-19 to force a fifth and final set. Unfortunately, they ran out of steam as Windthorst won 15-8 to win the match.

Standout players include Averee Kleinhans who led the team with 18 kills and 21 digs. Rachel Patrick led the team with 18 assists and also had 8 kills. Trystin Fenoglio was second with 18 digs and 15 assists.

The Lady Indians next play at their home tournament this weekend for the Buckle Up for Lane Tournament on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.