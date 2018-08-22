Nocona Lady Indians volleyball finish runner-up at Graham

The Nocona Lady Indians had another successful tournament at Graham over the weekend, coming up just short of winning the entire tournament.

The Lady Indians cruised through pool play on Friday and the gold bracket on Saturday before falling short in the championship game against Denver City.

Nocona played four teams in pool play on Friday, with two of them against Hawley and Denver City having to go to a third and final set.

After blowing Hawley away in the first set 25-9, the next two sets were back and forth. Hawley was able to win the second set 25-21 to force a third set.

It could have gone either way, but the Lady Indians pulled out the win 25-23.

Against Denver City, Nocona was able to win the first set convincingly 25-18. The second set went back and forth, needing to go to extra points where Denver City pulled out the win 27-25 to force a third set. The Lady Indians were able to pull themselves together and won the third set by a comfortable margin 25-16.

The 4-0 record allowed Nocona to go to the gold bracket. Their opening game on Saturday against Miller Grove proved no challenge as the Lady Indians won in straight sets easily.

Their next game against Clyde provided more of a challenge, with Clyde stealing the first set 25-22 to take the lead. Nocona battled in the second set and was able to pull it out with a close 25-23 win to force a third set.

The Lady Indians took control of the third set and won by a comfortable margin 25-18 to win the match and put them in the championship game.

They would have a rematch against Denver City, where unfortunately things did not go like the previous day.

“In the championship game against Denver City, we lost a close first set (25-22) and just lost our focus,” Coach Tiffany Clay said. “We got blocked a couple of times and our mindset went from being aggressive to playing it safe. They had three big guns and defensively were pretty scrappy so that just gave them an opportunity to stay in system and attack back at us.”

Denver City won the second set easily 25-14 to win in straight sets and the championship.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.