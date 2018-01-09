Bowie, Bellevue cross country opens running season at Perkins Jamboree

The Bowie High School cross country teams opened the season at the Perkins Jamboree in Burkburnett on Thursday morning.

The Lady Rabbits took home third place as a team in the 3,200-meter junior varsity division.

“I thought we ran well, I was pleasantly surprised with the kids as a whole,” said Lady Rabbits Cross Country Coach Chuck Hall.

The third place team results icluded a second place showing from Abby Zamzow with a time of 12:56.20. followed by Ali Frie in tenth place at 14:30.65. Landra Parr was right on her heels in twelfth place, crossing the finishing line at 14:35.50.

“Abby ran well and had a personal record that broke 13 minutes, I think she has been trying to do that for a while and I know she was excited,” explained Hall. “Ali and Landra ran well, and the pleasant surprise was Desarai Reyes. I was really pleased with her. Those five ran really well,” said Hall.

Reyes ran her way to a sixteenth place finish with a time of 14:47.56. Other runners for the Lady Rabbits also performed well, despite battling injuries.

“Sage Bullock is recovering from injury and it is going to take some time to get back where she was,” said Hall.

With such strong performances, the team was only one point off second place.

“I was made we finished third, only one point away. Canyon beating us didn’t surprise me, they are perennial power, but overall i was pleased with the numbers and felt like some of the younger kids were excited about their times. They ran well, and it’s always good to see that,” said Hall.

The Lady Rabbits will next run at the Midwestern State University Stampede, which Hall feels will be a good test for his runners.

The Bellevue Lady Eagles also ran in the Burkburnett meet with an eighth-place team finish. Skylar Embry ran her way to an eleventh-place finish. Meanwhile, Austin Ford finished twenty-seventh with a time of 15:16.75 and FreeDom Morris finished sixty fifth with a time of 17:41.10.

In the varsity boy’s 5,000-meter division, the Bowie Jackrabbits placed second as a team.

“I am very excited and I think it is a great starting point for the season,” said Bowie Jackrabbits Cross Country Coach Jonathon Horton. “I am excited about competing for the district title and earning a team trip to regionals, and I am very pleased with the number of kids we have running. We have enough to fill two junior varsity teams and a varsity.”

Daniel Mosley raced to a seventh place finish with a time of 19:46.80, followed closely behind by Seth Robinson in eighth place at 19:51.76. Syd Mayfield came across the finish line in tenth place with a time of 20:07.37.

“I am pleased with the number of kids who broke the 20 minute mark in their first meet,” said Horton.

In the 5,000-meter boy’s junior varsity division, the Bowie Jackrabbits earned a seventh place finish. Trevor Vann led the Jackrabbits with an individual seventh place finish and a time of 19:34.44, with Brock Neese finishing twenty sixth, 20:57.45. Travis Terry finished third for the team in forty sixth place with a time of 22:40.96.

Bellevue finished tenth as a team with a thirty ninth place finish from Trey Terry, 21:41.10, forty seventh from Jacob Eckeberger, 22:44.89 and fifth first from Zach Gill, 23:03.01.

To see full results, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.